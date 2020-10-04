POTSDAM — How Is Wildlife Affected by Environmental Pollution? will be presented by Clarkson University Biology Professor Beatrice Hernaut at the next Clarkson University Science Cafe at 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Traditionally, Science Cafes have brought together local university and college professors and townspeople in relaxed, informal settings, such as coffeehouses and pubs. For the health and safety of all, we are shifting to ZOOM, a virtual platform for the fall series of talks.
The speaker will make a short presentation about a topic in his or her field and, as always, there will be plenty of time for questions and discussion.
Since the Industrial Revolution, the level of various synthetic chemicals emitted and dispersed into the environment has dramatically increased. Trying to understand and predict the impacts of these chemicals in the environment, and particularly in wildlife species, is a big challenge. This knowledge could ultimately improve the regulatory system of chemicals and benefit the long-term survival of wildlife species. In this talk, Professor Beatrice Hernout (Institute for a Sustainable Environment/Biology, Clarkson) will present a case study looking at bats and the potential threat of pollution by metals. She will discuss the challenges and limitations of wildlife toxicology, in addition to its exciting future horizons!
Not familiar with virtual event participation? We will use ZOOM which allows participants to connect with or without ZOOM installed on your device. Use the following link to access the Zoom Help Center, which offers information, instructions and assistance to new Zoom users. https://support.zoom.us
Zoom meeting links for each talk (required to access the meeting) will be sent to all past Science Cafe participants who shared their email addresses. If we do not have your email address and you would like to attend, please send your request or any questions to ScienceCafe@Clarkson.edu or visit http://www.clarkson.edu/sciencecafe for updates.
