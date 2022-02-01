CANTON — Nicholas Pignone has announced his candidacy for St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court judge.
Mr. Pignone announced his candidacy Saturday morning on the steps of the County Courthouse in Canton. He said he intends to run on the Republican and Conservative party lines.
The Surrogate Court seat will be open following the retirement of Judge John F. Richey, effective Feb. 17.
Mr. Pignone is currently the associate court attorney for St. Lawrence County Family Court. He also worked as a senior attorney for Mental Hygiene Legal Service, was a Potsdam village court justice, had a private practice, and was an assistant public defender for the county Public Defender’s Office.
Mr. Pignone said a personal connection inspired him to run for the position.
“My father passed away when I was 3, and it turned my world upside down. Because my father didn’t have a will, our estate was divided up and, looking back, the attorney didn’t handle it well,” Mr. Pignone said.
Afterward, he said, his mother sank into a period of depression and eventually took her own life.
“I am firsthand familiar with just how devastating a situation like an estate can be when someone passes away. It can alter a person’s life dramatically,” he said.
He said he wants to make a difference as Surrogate Court judge, where he can oversee that the care of the people is done correctly.
Mr. Pignone said he also wants to create a Veterans’ Court.
“I know we have a large population of veterans in St. Lawrence County. For those of our veterans who are struggling with mental health issues or substances and find themselves in trouble with the law, a Veterans’ Court is where they need to be,” he said. “It’s a court that takes our veterans’ special circumstances into account and adopts a therapeutic lens rather than a punitive one.”
The election for Surrogate Court judge will take place in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.