NICHOLVILLE — Firefighters were able to contain a kitchen fire that started in an apartment while the tenants were at work, sparing damage to the rest of the residence and the neighboring apartment.
Hopkinton-Fort Jackson Fire Chief Steven R. Parker said that after receiving a 911 call Sunday night around 7 p.m., they rushed to 81 County Route 49, which is a duplex with two side-by-side apartments.
“There was smoke showing and when we made entry to the front door, the kitchen was immediately in front of us to our left and there was fire in the kitchen,” Mr. Parker said. “It wasn’t too bad, maybe 20% of the room was on fire.”
He said there were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.
In addition to Hopkinton-Fort Jackson, the Parishville and Nicholville fire departments also responded.
The American Red Cross in a statement said they gave the residents of the burned apartment financial assistance for necessities.
