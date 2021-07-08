WAVERLY — A Nicholville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Waverly, early Monday morning, on State Route 458.
Lance Jensen, 38, of Nicholville, was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to an email from Trooper Jennifer Fleishman, a public information officer with the state police.
According to Fleishman’s email, Jensen was ejected from the motor vehicle during the crash.
First responders were called to a single-vehicle crash in Waverly at approximately 1:26 a.m., according to Fleishman’s email, which states a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Jensen was traveling north on State Route 458, when it ran off the east shoulder of the roadway.
The state police investigation revealed Jensen’s vehicle swerved back to the roadway, and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop.
Rachel Nickels, 36, of Canton, a passenger in Jensen’s sedan was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for hand injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There is no information on an autopsy.
