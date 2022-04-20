NICHOLVILLE — A woman and her dogs safely got out of a burning house with propane tanks exploding on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from St. Lawrence and Franklin counties were dispatched to 627 Water St. around 8:36 a.m.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said firefighters at the scene reported “small propane tanks are blowing up and starting a fire.” No firefighters were injured.
The cause has been ruled accidental, but Mr. Denner said it probably started with a woodstove, “whether it was the chimney or some other factors.”
Fire departments responding to the scene included Nicholville, Hopkinton-Fort Jackson and Lawrence, with Parishville, Dickinson, St. Regis Falls called in to assist with pumping water.
Mr. Denner said the house is a total loss and the owner, who has a Vermont address according to St. Lawrence County property records, did not have insurance.
Firefighters took about four hours to put out the flames and were back in service by 2 p.m., he added.
Firefighters from St. Lawrence and Franklin counties were dispatched to 627 Water St., Nicholville, Tuesday morning. The house was destroyed. There were no injuries reported. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.