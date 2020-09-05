North country natives contend for St. Lawrence County judge seat; voter registration deadline approaching
CANTON — Where the ceiling meets the back wall of St. Lawrence County Courtroom C, a more than 500-year-old phrase is striped across the crown…
POTSDAM — Of the hundreds of cases she worked as district attorney for St. Lawrence County, a few stick out to county court judge candidate Nicole M. Duvé.
Several years ago, an 8-year-old child victim began working with Ms. Duvé and her office in preparation for criminal proceedings.
The survivor first met with a few of Ms. Duvé’s associates, but she could not speak — the crimes committed against her were unspeakable.
Unsure how to proceed, the attorneys approached Ms. Duvé, who kept toys and coloring books in her office to help children feel more comfortable.
She met with the child herself, and they began coloring together, bringing life to pages of princesses.
When she eventually testified before a grand jury, the child colored in the courtroom with Ms. Duvé, telling jurors what happened to her.
“Sometimes you have to be that creative in order to give a victim their voice,” Ms. Duvé said, calling from her Potsdam home this week.
A north country native and mother of three young adult children, Ms. Duvé said the most difficult — yet most rewarding — cases to work have always been those involving children and victims who need someone to stand with them, and sometimes for them.
“I promised they would never be there without me, never be there alone,” she said. “It’s one of those experiences in life that makes you feel good about what you’re doing.”
Working in criminal law, she said, has been “a long-time dream.”
“I remember being young, and my father’s sister was something of an idol for me growing up,” Ms. Duvé said. “She went to law school, and that’s what I wanted to do.”
Ms. Duvé first graduated from SUNY Potsdam, then earned her law degree from Albany Law School of Union University, and she has since worked as a prosecutor, public defender, law clerk and court attorney in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties for nearly 30 years.
The St. Lawrence County and greater north country communities she has grown with and worked for, she said, have always had a “spirit of kindness and generosity.”
“This community is absolutely wonderful,” she said.
Ms. Duvé will carry the nomination for the Democrat and Working Families parties Nov. 3.
More information about her campaign is viewable at duveforcountyjudge.com.
Agency and public official endorsements include:
— The Police Benevolent Association of New York State Troopers
— Canton Police Association
— Eugene L. Nicandri, retired St. Lawrence County Court judge
— William R. Murphy, former chief clerk for St. Lawrence County Family Court
— John H. Donohue, former state police investigator in St. Lawrence County
