CANTON — Nicole Hayes, formerly a licensed real estate associate broker with Pat Collins Real Estate, has taken over the company as broker and owner as of Aug. 25.
While the leadership of Pat Collins Real Estate has changed, Hayes aims to bring the same friendly and personal service the brokerage has always strived to offer. The only other change to the company is its new location at 4 E. Main St., Canton.
“Nothing is changing other than the ownership and the office location,” Hayes said in a prepared statement. “We are still the same company providing the same service that we have provided for years and that Pat started.”
Former owner and broker Pat Collins is stepping aside after decades of running her own brokerage, but will stay on with the company.
“Every once in a while, I take a breath and realize I have spent 35 years in this business,” Collins said in a press release. “How quickly that time has gone. What I know is that there are not 35 more years left in my life to do anything so I decided it was time to use my time in a different way — one in which I can still do what I enjoy, which is real estate, but do other things also; spend more time with my family, friends and perhaps even clean my house and sort out things.”
Hayes said she is grateful to have learned from Collins for the last several years, and is happy to have her continue as an associate broker with the company.
“Pat is one of the nicest and most knowledgeable people. She knows real estate. She built her business from scratch,” she said.
Collins has confidence that the culture of prioritizing clients and the north country community will continue under the leadership of Hayes.
“When Niki joined our office a few years ago, she already had a couple years of real estate experience. She said she had made a decision that this was the career she was choosing and one day wanted to own her own office. I thought about that and determined over time that this office might be something she could own,” Collins said. “She brings youth, energy, and enthusiasm and is up to the minute on the new means of communicating today — all good things. She has new ideas and she cares about people, which is the most important part to me. I have told everyone who has ever come to work in our office that servicing the sellers and buyers is what this company is all about and that we are also a form of a “welcome wagon” to newcomers helping them learn what a wonderful place the North Country is to live.”
Aside from the change in ownership and a new office, the service at Pat Collins Real Estate will remain the same including its staff. Currently, Pat Collins Real Estate has seven agents, including Collins, Hayes, Gail Abplanalp, Darlene O’Connor, Sandra Santamoor, Kylie Pike, and Jake Newman.
In reflecting on her decades-long tenure as a broker in the north country, Collins invoked a quote from Sophocles, sited by actor Will Rogers: “One must wait until evening to see how splendid the day has been.”
To contact Pat Collins Real Estate, call 315-386-4521 or email Nicole Hayes at nhayes2717@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.