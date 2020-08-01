CANTON — Niles Asset Management, Inc., a northern New York investment advisory/consulting business, has made a $16,000 contribution to the St. Lawrence County Historical Association.
A check presentation ceremony was held July 16, at the Historical Association, 3 East Main St. The funds are earmarked for SLCHA’s endowment campaign — Campaign For the People of St. Lawrence County.
“We at Niles Asset Management are pleased to make this pledge to the St. Lawrence County Historical Association. We have supported this important organization for several years. We believe the association serves a very important function in helping residents of St. Lawrence County better understand the county’s rich history,” said Terry L. Niles, Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Niles Asset Management in a press release from the Historical Association. “Furthermore, we believe that supporting the endowment campaign is an important step in insuring that
the association continues its mission for years to come.”
SLCHA board of trustees president Lance W. Rudiger applauded the financial support from Niles Asset Management, noting this generous gift will go a long way in broadening SLCHA’s services.
“The St. Lawrence County Historical Association greatly appreciates the support from Niles Asset
Management for our Campaign for the People of St. Lawrence County,” Mr. Rudiger said. “This funding will allow us to promote our vision of broader outreach, education opportunities, increased exhibit presentations, our popular Brown Bag lunches, and a variety of interpretive activities.”
Mr. Rudiger pointed out that Terry Niles, who established the business in 1991, is an accomplished historian who has presented fascinating historic topics to many groups over the years.
“We hope this support and partnership will allow us to continue to reach out throughout St. Lawrence County with the rich history and genealogy of our people and learn their stories through the Quarterly magazine and a wide variety of communication tools,” Mr. Rudiger said. “This is certainly great news.”
This contribution pushed the $500,000 campaign goal over the 57 percent mark or approximately $287,000.
Donations may be submitted by check, make checks payable to SLCHA, and mailed to SLCHA, P.O. Box 8, Canton, NY 13617 or visit www.slcha.org and click on the Donate buttons. Interested donors may also download the donation form on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.