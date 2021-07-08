OGDENSBURG — Nine people are without a place to live after a fire ripped through their home on Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday evening.
The home, located at the corner of Lincoln and Ogden avenues, had heavy fire coming from the first floor when the city fire department arrived just after 8 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
According to a Facebook post by the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, city firefighters requested mutual aid from Heuvelton and Lisbon fire departments, called in all duty personnel and asked Morristown firefighters to stand by at the city fire station.
Engine 1 and off-duty members with Engine 3 arrived to find the two-story structure with heavy fire on the first floor, according to the post.
“Crews went to work stretching hand lines and securing a water supply. The bulk of the fire was knocked down quickly but much overhaul had to be done to extinguish hidden fire on both floors,” the Facebook post reads.
Roughly two hours later, the fire was put out.
Assisting at the scene were city police officers, Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, National Grid, city DPW and St. Lawrence County Fire Deputy Jeff Hammond, Car 4.
The fire is under investigation. City police were still at the scene as of Thursday morning.
A news release from the American Red Cross stated that volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to nine people after the fire.
The release stated that the Red Cross provided financial assistance, which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and seven children, ranging in age from 6 to 13.
City firefighters went to the structure fire from a mutual aid call from the Lisbon Fire Department for a car fire on County Route 28, just before 8 p.m.
