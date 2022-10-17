WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation has partnered with the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College to continue providing research to enable community leaders, agencies, businesses and citizens to make more informed decisions that impact the region and its people in the tri-county area.
The center, along with JCC’s Foundation, recently established an endowment fund supported by a $75,000 grant given by the Community Foundation that will provide a permanent resource for the north country. The center, established in 1999, provides local, community-based research that allows community leaders, agencies, businesses and citizens to make more informed decisions that impact the area. It conducts community studies in each county, surveying residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to support its research.
“This will enable us, and others, to help ensure the role it plays remains strong,” Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director of the endowment, said in a statement. “It makes sense on several levels, and we know that this permanent resource not only helps the Center, but also all of those it serves in our region through its research, dialogue and the decision-making associated with it.”
The Community Foundation has supported the center’s work through annual grants to conduct the community surveys since 2015. The establishment of the endowment fund to the center formalizes support for it and provides others with a way to formally express their belief in the importance of the center’s vision, mission and goals.
“We are truly thankful and excited that the Foundation has now determined that a more permanent relationship would be a safe and wise investment in the local communities,” Joel LaLone, director of the Center for Community Studies, said in a statement. This partnership will provide tremendous help in sustaining these community services that provide such positive impactful experiences for our students.”
Nearly every study in the 200-plus surveys completed in the last 23 years has employed student research interns. In a typical year, more than 100 students serve in research intern roles and enhance their higher education experience by participating in all aspects of the studies.
Internships are paid, “not exclusively volunteer opportunities for students,” said Mr. LaLone. “They experience research components from study design to data collection, to statistical analysis of data, and finally, reporting of findings — all in the context of very real and meaningful local research questions.”
