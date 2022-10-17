Fund ensures continuity of community surveys

WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation has partnered with the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College to continue providing research to enable community leaders, agencies, businesses and citizens to make more informed decisions that impact the region and its people in the tri-county area.

The center, along with JCC’s Foundation, recently established an endowment fund supported by a $75,000 grant given by the Community Foundation that will provide a permanent resource for the north country. The center, established in 1999, provides local, community-based research that allows community leaders, agencies, businesses and citizens to make more informed decisions that impact the area. It conducts community studies in each county, surveying residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to support its research.

