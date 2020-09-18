WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation, in partnership with private donors, 33 public school districts and two private schools, has awarded scholarships to 531 students from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties that will help them pursue post-secondary educational goals.
Thanks to the generosity of hundreds of donors who continue to make gifts that support Community Foundation scholarships, opportunities for students this year have grown through the establishment of new awards and partnerships. Awards to 531 students in the three counties total more than $900,000. In the past year, donors created 28 new scholarships at the Community Foundation. Another three scholarships were transferred to the Foundation from donors and partnering school districts to administer on their behalf.
“Community Foundation donors consistently express their belief in the value of education for both our region and society. We are seeing an increase in interest to diversify how we support students, including greater emphasis on technical and trade programs and supporting students who may not otherwise receive assistance from other sources,” said Rande S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “We are also humbled that many have chosen to honor friends and loved ones in ways that perpetuate their impact on the lives of local students and a better future.”
In Jefferson County, 261 students from 11 public and one private school, as well as one home-schooled student, received Community Foundation awards. In Lewis County, 139 students from five public schools were awarded scholarships, and in St. Lawrence County, 121 students from 17 public schools and one private school received awards.
An additional 25 students from schools located outside the three counties were awarded scholarships administered through the Northern New York Community Foundation. In most cases, these awards were established by local donors who maintain strong ties to specific out-of-area schools.
Nine scholarships were also awarded to nontraditional students who may be returning to post-secondary studies after a break from school or who are older adults, pursuing college, vocational, or technical education for the first time.
A complete list of available scholarships and the applications for them may be found at nnycf.org/scholarships.
