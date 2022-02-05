OGDENSBURG — The Northern New York Community Foundation is pledging a series of grants totaling $100,000 to help the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club complete its new youth athletic center and establish an endowment to help offset future expenses.
A release from the Community Foundation stated that its board of directors had approved two grants totaling $50,000 to support the club’s $2.3 million capital project, the Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center that is currently being built.
The project came about through a substantial gift by former NBA player and current Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle and his family, who were instrumental in initiating the project named in honor of his father, Preston, a former member of the club’s board of directors and longtime supporter of the club and youth activities in Northern New York.
One of those grants is for $25,000 to provide direct support to the capital campaign. The other is a $25,000 matching challenge in which the foundation will match gifts dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000 from individuals, couples, families and businesses supporting the campaign.
A third grant of $50,000 was approved to establish an endowment at the foundation that will give the organization a permanent resource it can rely on to sustain its facilities and operations.
“The Community Foundation feels strongly about making a commitment to the Club and the Ogdensburg community in a way that would honor the Club’s history and heritage, help build upon the campaign’s success, and provide additional support for long-term sustainability” Rande S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, said in a statement. “We join in the investments of others in ways that will help strengthen the Club’s vital work and mission for generations to come as they continue to touch lives in lasting ways.”
“The Northern New York Community Foundation have been great supporters of youth-serving organizations and other nonprofits including the OBGC for many years,” said Thomas Luckie Jr., executive director of the OBGC. “We are so thankful for their commitment to the Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center.”
Mr. Luckie called the project “transformative” for the Ogdensburg community, adding that it will give the club “every opportunity to grow its mission and charitable support for its work well into the future.”
“The impact this will have on young lives for years to come is tremendous,” Mr. Luckie said.
Ogdensburg native Lee A. “Gus” Murray, a longtime OBGC supporter, worked with the foundation to combine his gifts to the campaign and endowment as part of the foundation’s overall commitment to the campaign.
“In recent years, I’ve become more acquainted with the great work the Boys & Girls Club is doing with Ogdensburg youths,” Mr. Murray said. “I am pleased to be part of the support team that’s going to allow the Club to take some major steps forward to expand upon what they already do so well.”
The support is extremely appreciated, according to Mr. Luckie.
“We also appreciate Gus Murray’s commitment and support in this effort along with his concern for our youth. We are anticipating the facility to be ready for use in the next few months and will be used by local youth for years to come,” Mr. Luckie said.
Established in 1964, the OBGC operates five days a week offering 30 programs that annually serve nearly 500 youth through membership and another 500-plus through community outreach from Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County.
To learn more about the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club and the Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center campaign, visit obgclub.com. For more information on the club’s endowment fund at the Community Foundation, contact the Foundation at 315-782-7110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.