OGDENSBURG — More than 30 residents from Riverview Towers, displaced by a Tuesday fire that caused the complex’s evacuation of 100 apartments and led to its temporary closure, remain sheltered at Wadhams Hall.
St. Lawrence County and Ogdensburg fire investigators are probing the cause of the fire that gutted an apartment on the sixth floor of the housing complex, operated by the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, and forced the implementation of a Mass Casualty Incident — no one has died from the fire, though MCIs can exhaust local resources.
City Police Chief Mark T. Kearns said that as of Wednesday no cause had been determined by investigators but they have ruled out any criminal activity associated with the blaze.
“As of right now, I can say that no criminal activity was involved in the starting of this fire,” Chief Kearns said.
Heavy flames at one point were shooting from the apartment’s window and thick smoke could be seen pouring throughout the building. The fire led to nearly 85 residents being evacuated, a number of them through their windows, from which they had to climb down the ladders of fire trucks operated by Ogdensburg and Canton departments.
Eight people were injured. Seven, including a city firefighter, sustained minor injuries.
One person — the resident of the apartment that caught fire — had been in critical condition, but is now stable after being taken to Syracuse for treatment, according to Chief Kearns.
Once evacuated and checked over by emergence medical responders, 31 displaced residents were sent to Ogdensburg Free Academy, where they sheltered for several hours and were fed by cafeteria staff. St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle, who provided an update Tuesday evening, said those residents were then taken to Wadhams Hall, 6866 Route 37, the former college-level seminary, now a retreat center, where they stayed the night.
County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner Sr. was involved in the coordination of the shelter process, as well as “arranging for their medications and needs to be met,” Ms. Doyle said.
William J. Seymour, facilities manager at Wadhams Hall, said that the American Red Cross is on hand providing food and other supplies to the displaced residents and the facility is prepared to house them for the time being.
“The Red Cross is here, taking care of all the meals, and everything right now seems to be running pretty smoothly,” Mr. Seymour said. “Especially after the catastrophe it was.”
Mr. Seymour, who retired as executive director of the Ogdensburg Housing Authority after nearly 25 years, said that the authority had never experienced a fire of this magnitude affecting so many people. The most similar incident was a fire at Belmont Courts a number of years ago that took out a few apartments but “nothing like we had to evacuate 100 people.”
“It’s something you definitely don’t want to go through,” Mr. Seymour said. “It worked out pretty well that Wadhams is right here and it helped, too, that I knew a lot of these people. I didn’t retire that long ago.”
According to a press release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg, Bishop Terry R. LaValley offered the use of Wadhams Hall to host the displaced residents and the Rev. Joseph J. Morgan, rector of St. Mary’s Cathedral, and volunteers opened the Our Lady’s Outreach Ministry, formerly St. Vincent de Paul, to provide emergency clothing to residents who were forced to leave their possessions behind as they evacuated during the fire.
The diocese plans to assist the displaced residents for at least a week until other arrangements can be made.
Bishop LaValley spent most of Tuesday afternoon visiting with and assisting displaced residents along with the Revs. Christopher C. Carrara and Shane M. Lynch, chaplains for law enforcement agencies and volunteer fire departments in St. Lawrence County.
“I saw Ogdensburg Fire Department trucks go by as I was preparing for noon Mass. Just before Mass, I received word of the fire at Riverview Towers. We prayed for the residents and the emergency responders during Mass, and I walked to the scene after,” Bishop LaValley said in the release. “I talked with the residents to see how they were doing. Last night (Tuesday), I went to Wadhams Hall to help prepare the rooms for the residents’ arrival, to welcome people and listen to their stories. One gentleman, as he settled into his room, made the connection with the parable of the Good Samaritan. People were down, but they witnessed and felt humanity and goodness in the midst of that suffering.”
“There were so many people and organizations there helping and wanting to help,” he added. “While there were injuries, sadness and fear, goodness, service and love were also present in abundance. We look forward to continuing to work with other involved agencies to ensure the displaced residents are as safe, healthy and happy as possible as they wait for their home to be restored. We pray prayers of thanksgiving and gratitude for our emergency responders and human services, and we continue to pray for the injured and provide love and care for the displaced.”
Andrea M. Montgomery, director of the county’s Office for the Aging, said the county has activated its Emergency Operations Center at Wadhams Hall.
“County staff are here working. Red Cross staff is here in a support position,” Ms. Montgomery said.
Due to safety concerns and damage to the building, Riverview Towers remains closed.
Cheryl Douglass, executive director of the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, said that there will be a meeting today with city officials and engineers from Gymo Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying, Watertown, to inspect the building for damage and to get an idea of how long the building will be closed.
“There will be a meeting with the engineer and the city tomorrow morning to come up with a plan to get us back into the building, but until the engineers can actually take a really good look at the building — we need structural engineers, electrical engineers — to come in and take a look at everything and see how the systems are because we can’t turn the power back on until the electrical engineer clears it,” Ms. Douglass said. “There was a lot of water damage. Honestly, the fire was contained to one unit. It’s the water damage from the sixth floor to the basement.”
Another meeting will take place to discuss the displaced tenants. Ms. Douglass said that the authority will fill vacancies at its Centennial Terrace, located next to Riverview Towers at 202 Washington St., and the Parkview Rise housing complex at 1111 Jay St. Housing authorities in Canton, Potsdam and Massena have also reached out to offer vacancies, Ms. Douglass said.
“We are going to talk to some other housing providers in the area to see what they have for availability. There are other housing programs in the area,” she said.
Ms. Montgomery said that county employees have been busy organizing donations from the public. Financial donations to help the fire victims are appreciated because many of the residents had to leave all off of their belongings behind. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Office for the Aging, 80 Route 310, Suite 7, Canton, NY, 13617. Indicate on the check or on a piece of paper that the donation is for the Riverview Towers tenants.
Gift cards are another way to donate, Ms. Montgomery said.
“That route would be a great way to support the effort,” she said.
Melissa Bresett, an employee with the Ogdensburg Housing Authority, said that donations can also be dropped off at Wadhams Hall, 6866 Route 37. She said that the following supplies are needed for residents: Depends in sizes XL to 4XL, toiletries, towels, laundry soap, healthy snacks as well as those for diabetics, and dog and cat food.
Clothing is also needed, including socks, underwear, tops and bottoms, relaxing clothing such as sweats and hoodies, Ms. Bresett said.
