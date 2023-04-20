CANTON — No public comments were heard at the village of Canton’s public hearing Thursday on its 2023-24 budget.
If passed, the spending plan will go into effect on June 1, Mayor Michael E. Dalton said.
CANTON — No public comments were heard at the village of Canton’s public hearing Thursday on its 2023-24 budget.
If passed, the spending plan will go into effect on June 1, Mayor Michael E. Dalton said.
“This budget represents a one cent per thousand increase in the tax rate,” Mayor Dalton said.
The tax levy is a 1.99% increase, keeping it under the 2% cap.
Property owners will be paying $10.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, up from $10.49 per $1,000 last year.
Water and sewer rates will be going up by 3%, Mayor Dalton said.
“That’s because of the numerous water and sewer projects we have planned,” he said.
Taxable assessments have increased by $3,268,287 in the village, which is a 1.86% over last year.
The total assessed value of property in the village is $521,079,674, of which 66% is exempt from property taxes.
Most of the spending plan goes toward personnel, Mayor Dalton said.
Payroll is 36% of the budget and benefits 19% for a total of 55%.
“All employees that are eligible for health insurance coverage are contributing at various levels towards premiums, which offsets this cost slightly,” he said. “All participating employees are now on the high-deductible plan.”
The Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on April 27 to vote on the budget. It must be passed by May 1.
