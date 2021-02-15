WATERTOWN — No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Monday as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 27 across Jefferson and Lewis counties.
The tri-county region’s virus-related death toll held steady at 175.
St. Lawrence County did not provide updated numbers Monday because of the Presidents’ Day holiday. The county will provide an update on positive cases and hospitalizations today, but the remaining items monitored, including known active cases, those in isolation, tests administered, as well as maps, will be updated Wednesday, according to County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle
St. Lawrence County has logged 74 virus-related deaths as of Friday.
Jefferson County added 23 COVID cases to its growing total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,089. No deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 42, for a new total of 4,741.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by 18 to 257. Hospitalizations also decreased to 16 patients — down one from Sunday.
There are 225 people in precautionary quarantine and 572 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 75 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged four new cases of COVID on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,672. No deaths were reported.
A total of 94 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of 11 from Sunday — 10 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, up one from Sunday.
A total of 1,552 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 15 since Sunday, resulting in 94 known active cases in the county. There are 301 people in quarantine.
Twenty-six deaths from the virus have been reported in Lewis County.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
