WATERTOWN — There will not be a debate in the Republican primary for the 116th Assembly District between candidates Susan M. Duffy and Scott A. Gray.
That’s in spite of Ms. Duffy’s plans, and she said she’s disappointed that Mr. Gray won’t stand against her in a debate that she organized.
“My opponent has publicly dismissed my challenge to a debate,” Ms. Duffy said in a press release Friday. “He has suggested that having respected Watertown WATN radio personality Glenn Curry and well-known north country newspeople like WWNY Live at Five anchor and reporter John Moore and North Country Now news editor Jimmy Lawton ask questions somehow made a proposed debate tilted in my favor.”
Mr. Gray said he’s not interested in participating in a debate called, organized and sponsored by Ms. Duffy.
“No candidate in their right mind would agree to a debate sponsored by their opponent,” he said.
In her statement, Ms. Duffy said she believes Mr. Gray’s refusal to participate in her debate indicates he won’t be willing to stand up to Democrats in Albany.
“How can anyone believe he will have what it takes to challenge New York state’s one-party rulers in Albany and New York City if he won’t debate me?” she said, promising that if elected she will not work with downstate Democrats.
Mr. Gray said he isn’t opposed to conducting a debate, but he wanted it to be hosted by WWNY-TV, Channel 7 News.
“I know they’d be the most fair, they’d involve all the news organizations from around the district, and they’d have the widest reach across the district,” he said.
Mr. Gray said he spoke to former news director at Channel 7, Jeff Nelson, but was told the station would not host a debate for the Assembly race during a primary. Mr. Nelson retired from his position at WWNY three weeks ago, and the station could not confirm the details of any debate discussions held between Mr. Nelson and Mr. Gray.
With early voting for the Assembly primary open through June 26, it’s unlikely any debate will be agreed to that fits both Mr. Gray and Ms. Duffy’s requirements.
Primary day is June 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.