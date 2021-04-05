OGDENSBURG — The Democratic Party primary for the City Council race this year has been canceled after St. Lawrence County Board of Elections officials ruled Monday that a petition of a potential candidate is invalid.
Democratic Elections Commissioner Jennie H. Bacon and Republican Elections Commissioner Thomas A. Nichols unanimously ruled Monday morning that the City Council candidate petition submitted by Richard J. Breen, of Ford Street, is invalid. Mr. Breen filed his petition on the Democratic Party line.
Mr. Breen could not be reached for comment Monday. The phone number he provided to the county Board of Elections is out of service.
Last week, Scott A. McRoberts, of Proctor Avenue, submitted a general objection and five specific objections to Mr. Breen’s City Council petition, which left him with an insufficient number of signatures required to file his petition. Candidates need at least 30 signatures to submit a petition. Mr. Breen had 31, and when Ms. Bacon and Mr. Nichols ruled that two of the signatures were invalid, it left Mr. Breen with only 29.
Mr. McRoberts claims that on page one, line four, of Mr. Breen’s petition, a man named Joe Cook did not provide a complete address.
Elections commissioners disagreed with the first objection because they were able to find a complete address even though the address on the form was incomplete.
The second objection states that on page one, line seven, Patrick J. Breen, of Paterson Street, is not a registered Democrat, making him ineligible to sign the Democratic petition. Both elections commissioners agreed this objection was valid.
The third objection states that on page one of the petition, Deborah D. Massia, of North Meadow Drive, is not a registered Democrat, making her ineligible to sign the Democratic petition. Both elections commissioners disagreed with this objection because Mr. McRoberts failed to identify the specific line of the petition that Ms. Massia signed. The line number was omitted from the filing.
Mr. McRoberts also claims that on page one, line 17, Scott Trotter gave either an incomplete or nonexistent address. Both elections commissioners agreed with this objection.
The fifth and final objection Mr. McRoberts filed states that on page two, line 10, the address was crossed out and appears to be changed with no initials. Both elections commissioners disagreed with this objection.
Mr. Breen was one of six candidates vying for three City Council seats up for election in November. The seats of councilors Michael B. Powers, Daniel E. Skamperle and Nichole L. Kennedy are up for re-election. The commissioners’ ruling narrows the field from six candidates to five — three incumbents and two challengers.
Each candidate has filed their petition with the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections.
Mr. Skamperle, 51, of Mansion Avenue, and Mrs. Kennedy, 34, of Rensselaer Avenue, will be running on the Democratic and Conservative Party lines, while Mr. Powers, 55, of Elizabeth Street, will be running on the Democratic, Conservative and Republican Party lines.
Robert J. Edie, address unknown, also filed a petition and will be running on the Republican Party line. Esbon R. “E.J.” Worden Jr., 40, of Rosseel Street, will also be running on the Republican Party line.
Mr. Worden is a longtime employee of Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly.
Had Mr. Breen’s petition been accepted, there would have been a Democratic Party primary on June 22. There would have been four Democratic candidates running for three available seats. There will now be no primary and the three seats up for election will be won by those who receive the highest vote counts.
