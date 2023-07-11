CANTON — Co-owners of Maple Ridge Kennels, 1734 Route 68, Styles and Debra Bridges approached the Canton Town Planning Board to present an application for a site plan review for the operation known as No Dogs Left Behind operated by Jeffrey Beri.
“There has been a lot of confusion about the plans,” Debra Bridges said.
In March, Beri came to Canton and said he intended to buy Maple Ridge Kennels from the Bridges and construct a $3.5 million dog rehabilitation center to house up to 200 dogs rescued from all over the world.
In June, just as the town board was about to approve a new zoning plan, three years in the making, it was halted by questions about solar farms and Beri’s ambitious plans.
Five residents at that June meeting asked the town to delay approving the zoning plan, or at least the portion that deals with kennels, so that it could be updated to match regulations from the state set to go into effect in 2025.
The Bridges still own the property and Beri is running the No Dogs Left Behind operation on the footprint long established by the Bridges.
Debra Bridges said that the operation is now registered as a shelter with the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.
No additional building is planned, and the existing building and fences have been upgraded to mitigate noise.
“It is quieter than it was before,” Debra Bridges said, referring to the time she and her husband boarded dogs there.
The kennel currently houses 70 dogs, Beri said, but the number is constantly changing as dogs come in and leave through adoption.
Debra Bridges said there are 60 dog runs on the property and a capacity for at most 150 dogs.
She said there is a 1,000-gallon septic tank on site that is emptied at least three times per year.
When Beri came to town, he talked a lot about rescuing war dogs and dogs from Asian meat markets.
At Monday night’s meeting, he said he is no longer bringing in dogs from Asia and most of his dogs are adoptable.
He said the average stay at No Dogs Left Behind is three to five weeks.
While he has not had any local adoption events, he said he has held events recently in the Hamptons on Long Island. He also uses social media to find homes for dogs.
“People come from all over the country and all over the world,” he said.
Under the current zoning regulations, kennels are permitted in a rural zone, but a shelter is not, planning board member Dakota Casserly said.
If the new zoning law is adopted, shelters will be permitted.
When an opportunity was given, no members of the public spoke, although planning board chair Ian MacKellar noted that many people spoke in opposition to the project at the board’s last meeting.
MacKellar said a public hearing on the site application plan would be held at the board’s next meeting, 6 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Canton Municipal Building.
