OGDENSBURG — No one was injured after a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle and then rolled over Tuesday night.
At around 6 p.m., Ogdensburg fire, rescue and County Car 9 were dispatched to the 900 block of Main Street for a reported rollover and entrapment crash.
Within a minute, Engine 3 with the fire department, commanded by Capt. Gerry Mack, responded with a crew of four others, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page said.
The crew arrived and found a truck on its side and a car in a tree. It was determined the car was parked when the driver of the truck hit it.
No one was injured, and both vehicles were removed by wrecker companies.
