OGDENSBURG — Shots were fired at a home in Ogdensburg, but no one was injured and there is no danger to the public, according to the Ogdensburg Police Department.
Lt. Mark Kearns, interim police chief, stated that a shooting took place at 216 Caroline St. on Tuesday evening and that there were no reported injuries. No further details were released Tuesday evening.
Lt. Kearns said that there is no danger to the public as a result of the incident.
(1) comment
All the more reason to cut the police force, right Mayor?
