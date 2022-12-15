There were no injuries and one citation issued after three Tuesday evening collisions in St. Lawrence County that emergency officials had attributed to black ice. They happened between 4:45 and 6:22 p.m.
“Everyone en route or on scene (of the three accidents) radioed back to dispatch to let everyone know there was black ice,” St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said that night.
The National Weather Service defines black ice as patchy ice on roadways or other surfaces used for transportation. NWS meteorologists say it’s most prevalent during the early morning hours, “especially after snow melt on the roadways has a chance to refreeze overnight when the temperature drops below freezing. Black ice can also form when roadways are slick from rain and temperatures drop below freezing overnight.”
There was a two-car collision reported around 4:45 p.m. that slowed traffic on Route 68 just outside of Ogdensburg. One of the drivers, 27-year-old Hannah E. Warren, of Morristown, was cited with following too close, unlicensed operation and uninspected motor vehicle.
A Lifeflight helicopter landed at the scene around 5 p.m., but Mr. Denner said no one was transported. One car was unable to get out of the road. Because of that, traffic was stopped in both directions for about 10 minutes, then let through one lane at a time, directed by Heuvelton firefighters on the scene.
On County Route 11 in Depeyster on Tuesday, Mr. Denner said a car ran into a pole, with the emergency call coming in at 6:10 p.m. On Route 56 in Colton, there was a one-car rollover that was reported at 6:22 p.m. There were no injuries reported or tickets issued from either crash.
