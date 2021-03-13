NORWOOD — Doorway askew, entrance taped off, the Norwood Post Office was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and other responders arrived on scene, 34 S. Main St., at about 10 a.m. to find damage to the main entrance, a support column and doors. The white Ford EcoSport that struck the building was sitting in the parking lot.
Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said the driver of the vehicle, an 81-year-old woman, inadvertently struck the building. The woman told police she was operating a newer vehicle still unfamiliar to her and either became disoriented or confused.
No injuries were reported.
Normally open until noon on Saturdays, the post office has closed for the day and will reopen Monday.
