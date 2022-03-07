POTSDAM — A Monday morning fire at Racquette Acres apartments left five people displaced.
Sixteen Potsdam firefighters responded to the 10:27 a.m. call and were at the scene four minutes later and left an hour later after the fire was put out. There were no injuries, fire officials said.
Potsdam Fire Department says there was minimal fire damage and some smoke damage, and they were able to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.
The Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross says they provided “immediate emergency aid” to the five people living in the unit.
That included providing financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing for one adult and four children.
Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items, as well as stuffed animals for the children, Red Cross said.
