Freezing rain likely played a role in four car crashes that happened in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said none of them resulted in serious injuries.
At 3:10 p.m. on County Route 28 between Wood and Pouck roads in Lisbon, a car ran into a utility pole. It took down power lines and National Grid was dispatched.
Three minutes later, a 911 call reported a two-car collision on East Main Street in Canton near Price Chopper.
Canton Police say they charged Blake A. Ashley, 25, of Hermon, with failure to yield the right of way.
At 3:27 p.m., Mr. Denner said a 911 call reported an injury accident in Potsdam on Route 11 between Ames and Cowan roads, but no one was transported from the scene.
The two cars that collided were stuck in the road, so first responders briefly shut down a portion of the highway while wreckage was cleared.
At 10:13 p.m. near 1406 Route 37 in Massena, a car rolled over.
State police and St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies did not immediately respond to emails asking if any charges were filed in the Lisbon, Potsdam or Massena crashes.
Forecasters are calling for more snowfall this afternoon and evening and into Friday across St. Lawrence County, with high temperatures expected to stay around 30 degrees. Snowfall should subside Saturday with temperatures remaining around 30.
