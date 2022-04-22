OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City School District’s $53.5 million budget proposal for the 2022-2023 school year does not require a tax levy increase.
Earlier this month, the Board of Education adopted its proposed budget for the next school year. While the $53.5 million spending plan is 8.79% larger than the current budget, it does not require a tax levy increase for the second year in a row.
Board of Education President Ronald M. Johnson said that Superintendent Kevin Kendall and district staff worked hard to bring taxpayers a budget that does not offer a tax hike.
“That’s been our goal all along is to maintain the budget at a zero percent rate increase. We’ve done that for two years,” said Johnson, “Keeping it stable allows people to budget with their household.”
In order to keep taxes at bay, the district saved money through health insurance by switching carriers, as well significant savings were attained when the district purchased its own buses at the beginning of the school year, according to Johnson.
Ogdensburg residents will cast their vote on the budget on May 17 from noon to 9 p.m.
Besides the budget vote, residents will have two other propositions on the ballot and will be selecting who will sit on two seats on the board of education.
The second proposition, will allow the school district to establish a Capital Reserve Fund for a 10-year term and fund such a reserve in an amount not to exceed $10,000,000, inclusive of accrued interest and other investment earnings, to be used for renovations and additions to all district facilities, including purchase of equipment, technology upgrades, classroom equipment and/or school infrastructure equipment, site development, athletic fields, storm and sanitary sewer, driveways and parking lots.
Beginning at the end of the current school year on June 30 and each fiscal year after, any excess monies from its designated reserves as well as from state aid will be transferred into the reserve fund.
The third proposition would allow the district to move forward with a capital project at Kennedy Elementary School at a maximum cost of $3 million.
The project outlined in a resolution approved by the Board of Education stated that the project would see renovations done to the building itself, reconstruction and site improvements, mechanical system upgrades and reconstruction of the school’s playground.
“The intent of this project is to address our aging infrastructure and correct building deficiencies identified in our Building Condition Survey and Five Year Capital Facilities Plan,” said Kendall in a previous article printed in The Journal, “as well as to enhance health and safety at John F. Kennedy Elementary School.”
Two seats on the board of education will also be decided on May 17. The terms for Craig A. Lalonde and Vicky May Peo will expire on June 30.
Also on the board of education are Johnson, Renee C. Grizzuto, Pamela J. Luckie, Angela D. McRoberts, Michael C. Myers, Connor G. Sutton and Elizabeth E. Testani.
The seats on the board of education are for five year terms, beginning July 1 and will end on June 30, 2027. The deadline for petitions is Wednesday, April 27.
