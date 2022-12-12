AKWESASNE — Anyone not eligible for enrollment in the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and living in the United States portion of Akwesasne has to get a residency permit in order to stay.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 31. After this date, the tribe’s Residency Board will no longer issue grandfather permits to long-term residents.
All non-tribal members without permits living in Akwesasne will be out of compliance with the SRMT Residency Ordinance and subject to eviction.
Permit applications can be found on the tribe’s website at wdt.me/tB5Td4. Applications can also be obtained in person at the Tribal Administration Building, 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way.
