NORFOLK — A Norfolk family was left homeless Monday morning after their house at 8416 Route 56 was severely damaged by fire.
The home of Rena Cook, her brother Peter Recore and her grandson Richard Huff caught fire just before 9 a.m.
Ms. Cook said she was in the kitchen preparing coffee when she saw smoke and fire coming from the laundry room.
Mr. Huff, 11, was at school. Ms. Cook and Mr. Recore were able to get out of the building with their three Chihuahuas Lilly, Reeses and Moomoo.
Firefighters with Norfolk, Massena, Louisville and Norwood volunteer departments assisted in fighting an interior battle with the flames. National Grid was also called to the scene to cut power to the structure.
No injuries have been reported.
Ms. Cook reported that medicine and oxygen she needs were destroyed in the fire. Some of the oxygen tanks exploded, she said.
The family was renting the one-and-a-half story house from Roger Conte and will be looking to stay with friends while they seek new housing.
The building was not insured.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
