NORFOLK — A family of six is seeking temporary housing following a Wednesday afternoon fire at their home on Route 420.
“This family is looking for short term housing while they repair their house from the fire. The family consists of mom, dad, 2 girls and 2 boys. If you’re a landlord with an apartment available and willing to work with us and this family, please call our office at 315-769-5154 and ask for Lieutenant Nick or Jenn,” Massena Salvation Army officials said in a Facebook post.
The Massena Central School District also put out a call for temporary housing.
“We have a MCSD family that had a house fire last night. The house is not a total loss which is good news and they are planning to fix the damage and move back in. In the meantime, the family is going to need a place to stay that will accommodate 6 people and is a short term or monthly rental. If anyone has any housing resources that they can share, please send them along to myself, Nicole Lapage (nlapage@mcs.k12.ny.us), Jordan Helmer (jhelmer@mcs.k12.ny.us), and Nick White (Nicholas.White@use.salvationarmy.org),” Community Schools Director Kristin E. Colarusso-Martin said in an email.
She said the family also needs beds for four children and the mother, as well as a contractor, a dump trailer or dumpster to remove demo material, and building material which is still to be determined.
Aiyanna Walton has set up a GoFundMe account at gofund.me/0cccb266 to assist the family.
Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross also provided immediate emergency aid after the fire. The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing for the two adults and four children, ages 9, 12, 14 and 17.
Firefighters from Norfolk, Massena, Louisville, Brasher-Winthrop and Helena battled the 3:57 p.m. blaze at 1859 Route 420. The county’s fire investigation team also responded to the scene.
The owners and their children had returned home and smelled smoke and notified the fire department. Massena fire officials said they were initially dispatched with one tanker to provide mutual aid to the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department. They said the tanker was briefly delayed by a train crossing the Route 420 intersection.
Norfolk fire officials later made an additional request for manpower from Massena, and then requested an engine to assist in filling tankers at the former Department of Public Works site on South Main Street.
Massena crews operated for nearly two hours assisting Norfolk with fire suppression and overhaul before returning to service. The fire was contained to the second-floor bedroom, but the rest of the house sustained smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical issue.
