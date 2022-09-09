A family of six is seeking temporary housing following a Wednesday afternoon fire at their home on Route 420 in Norfolk. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

NORFOLK — A family of six is seeking temporary housing following a Wednesday afternoon fire at their home on Route 420.

“This family is looking for short term housing while they repair their house from the fire. The family consists of mom, dad, 2 girls and 2 boys. If you’re a landlord with an apartment available and willing to work with us and this family, please call our office at 315-769-5154 and ask for Lieutenant Nick or Jenn,” Massena Salvation Army officials said in a Facebook post.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.