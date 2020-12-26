OGDENSBURG — When 8-year-old Alexis Haught heard about the COVID-19 outbreak at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg she knew she wanted to do something to help the residents and employees there.
“It’s Christmas time, and with everything going on, I thought it would be nice to write some Christmas Cards,” she said in a press release from United Helpers, adding that over the course of one weekend she created 90 cards.
While she wasn’t sure exactly how long it took, Alexis said she spent a “couple hours” each day working on the cards. “It made me feel really happy,” she said.
United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care Ogdensburg Vice President of Operations Timothy Parsons, said that Alexis’ gift proves that anyone can make a difference.
“Over the past several weeks we have received a lot of amazing donations,” Mr. Parson’s said, “But for one girl to make 90 cards for the people here is incredible. “
When asked if she has a message for the people at United Helpers in Ogdensburg, Alexis replied, “Merry Christmas and Happy New Years.”
Alexis is in the third grade at Norwood-Norfolk Central School and is the daughter of Dwayne and Amy Haught.
