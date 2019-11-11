NORFOLK — The American Legion John Adams Jr. Post 925 held its largest audience Monday in a ceremony that celebrated the memory of the men in town who served in World Wars I and II as well as the wars in Korea and Vietnam.
The ceremony was the brainchild of Town Historian and Museum Curator Theresa Dumas, who was inspired by the town of Franconville, France, where Norfolk native and fallen World War II Army Sgt. Francis P. Hurteau has been memorialized for his death during the liberation of the French city.
Post First Vice Commander Patrick J. Welsh, a Navy veteran who served from 1951 to 1959, credited Mrs. Dumas for all the work that went into the ceremony but was pleased with the turnout.
“It’s great. This is the most we ever had here. Usually we get 50 to 75 people,” he said. “This is a damn near full house.”
Among the full house, and sitting front row for the ceremony, were two 94-year-old WWII veterans, Andrew S. Neer — Sgt. Hurteau’s friend and former roommate — and Harold Emlaw, a Navy veteran who also served in the Korean War.
The two town natives attended school together, with Mr. Emlaw serving in the Pacific theater of WWII and Mr. Neer serving in the Army, in France, with his fallen friend.
The ceremony conjured many memories and emotions for both men.
Aside a table putting Sgt. Hurteau’s photo and other memorabilia on display was a mannequin wrapped in Mr. Neer’s Army coat and a photo of him kneeling before his friend’s grave in France where he was killed in 1944. His body was later returned to a family burial plot in Malone, where he was born.
“It’s wonderful to be here. I still got all my limbs, so it’s amazing,” he said, smiling. “I’ll tell ya, the guy that got killed there, Francis Hurteau, he was a best friend of mine, so I went up and got all of his clothes and everything and brought it back to his mother.”
He spoke kind words of Sgt. Hurteau’s mother and said how pleased she was that he took the journey to bring his friend and her son’s belongings back to her.
But he said he didn’t hesitate, as he and Sgt. Hurteau “did most everything together.”
“He was a hell of a nice guy. We worked all over together. We had a good time,” he said. “It brings back a lot of memories.”
Mr. Neer’s daughters, Christine N. Kelly and Joan N. McGrath, were both overwhelmed with emotion and honor to be there with their father, they said.
“It’s extremely overwhelming and the one picture of him kneeling was the first time I ever got to see that. He’s told us many stories, but it’s very overwhelming,” Mrs. Kelly said with tears in her eyes. “It’s amazing that he’s still with us and remembers a lot of it too. I know he’s loving this.”
“It’s such an honor,” Mrs. McGrath said. “It’s wonderful that he’s being recognized and I’m really proud that he took the effort to go and get his friend’s belongings and bring it back to his mother. It’s such a nice thing to do, but that’s my dad. He’s always had a big heart.”
There was also a table with memorabilia for WWII veteran Colin Campbell and Korean War veteran Donald W. Gately.
As part of the ceremony, military photos of the Norfolk men who served were unveiled with their names called out following the announcement of the war they served in. Their photos were draped in red, white and blue cloth and taps was performed following the approximately 20-minute ceremony.
But Mrs. Dumas also wanted to honor and thank Mr. Neer for his role in bringing back the things on display Monday and she presented him with a vase of flowers, a framed photo of him at his friend’s grave and a hug to a room full of applause.
Sitting beside Mr. Neer, Mr. Emlaw was moved. He said he didn’t know Sgt. Hurteau but lived with a bit of survivor’s guilt, wondering why so many young men were killed while he was still here.
“It’s gonna bring tears. I think of other guys that didn’t make it, poor guys, but their troubles are over,” he said. “The only thing that comes to mind is how come I made it and so many didn’t. I’m just lucky.”
He said his time in World War II was spent on a landing craft that never landed in Japan and was over in French Indochina and the Marshall Islands, where he witnessed an attack on an American fuel ship by a Japanese submarine.
“It was early in the morning and none of the guys got out of the thing,” he said. “It was just loaded with fuel and it went right up. I happened to be up on deck at the time, not too far away at Enewetak (Atoll), one of the Marshall Islands. It was so bad. It went just like that. I heard the bang and looked and there it was, in front of me.”
Mrs. Dumas looked over the crowd and said what started as her mission to honor Sgt. Hurteau turned out to be so much more. “I’ve had a lot of good feedback, a lot of people are glad that I’m doing this,” she said. “Everybody helped. I’m just so grateful that it all came together. I’m very excited. I’m proud. I’m just very humbled that I can share this with other people.”
