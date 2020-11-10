NORFOLK — Members of American Legion Rider Post 925 in Norfolk plan to spend Veterans Day on their motorcycles, traveling around the area to visit local veterans posts and observe some of the ceremonies. In case of rain, they’ll take the tour in their vehicles.
“We’re hoping to get out and show our faces. We try to do it every year. We usually try to hit one of the posts that we know is doing a ceremony,” President Thomas Morrison said.
The group put out a call on Facebook to find out which veterans posts such as the Amvets, American Legion and VFW were holding events or ceremonies on Veterans Day in the St. Lawrence County area.
Because their chapter is based in Norfolk, he said they normally attend the town’s ceremony. But that event has been canceled this year because of COVID-19. Instead, their first stop will be a ceremony held by Winthrop’s American Legion Post 514 at the site of the A-4 Skyhawk display near the Brasher Municipal building.
“We are planning on meeting at the jet/memorial walk in Winthrop by 10:50 a.m. to take part in the Veterans Day ceremony they are doing. I talked with (Commander) Jim Stickney. He said he’d love to have us come and do a flag line,” Mr. Morrison said.
He said they also plan to visit the American Legion in Massena following the Winthrop ceremony, and then the Hogansburg American Legion.
“They always have something going on,” he said.
The riders also did some traveling on Memorial Day, visiting the Parishville Amvets post, as well as American Legion posts in Winthrop and Norfolk.
“We did a quick ceremony of our own,” he said.
Mr. Morrison, who teaches in the St. Lawrence Central School District, said he also talked to students to let them know about the local ceremony.
“We talked about the differences between Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” he said.
The American Legion Riders of Post 925 are the only Riders chapter in St. Lawrence County. Membership is open to all members of the American Legion family who like to ride. They draw their membership from posts across the country
Among their annual events are a Smugglers Run in May and a charity ride in July. They also join in on other charity rides through the year and take part in funeral escorts and flag lines as needed.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to hold their 15th annual Charity Ride in July, but the post was closed to the public to comply with social distancing rules.
