NORWOOD — Village police on April 12 arrested Edwin M. Pelkey, 46, of Norfolk, on a petit larceny charge in connection to a reported larceny at Sunoco, 72 S. Main St. in the village.
Police allege Mr. Pelkey stole four baseball caps from the Sunoco mini mart after employees alerted officers that they noticed Mr. Pelkey bringing baseball caps into the store’s restroom.
He was released on an appearance ticket for Potsdam Town Court.
