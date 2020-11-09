NORFOLK — Jonathan J. Emlaw, 40, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Sunday with criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment following domestic incidents at a Morris Street residence.
Responding to the residence at 5:19 p.m., police allege Mr. Emlaw struck a woman with a belt, punched her several times and choked her. Police say the victim sustained several bruises as a result, and Mr. Emlaw was arrested on the obstruction of breathing and assault charges, and released on an appearance ticket with an order of protection in place.
Later that evening, at about 11 p.m., according to police, officers were called back to the same residence after Mr. Emlaw was reported to have returned. Police allege Mr. Emlaw entered the residence, punched and slapped the victim and broke her eyeglasses, all violating the order of protection issued hours before.
He was then arrested on the contempt, mischief and harassment charges and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail, for having two prior felony convictions.
A new stay away order of protection was issued after his second Sunday arraignment in Clifton Town Court.
