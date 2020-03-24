NORFOLK — State police on March 20 charged Lucas J. Tebo, 29, of Norfolk, with criminal obstruction of breathing and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Troopers responded to a domestic incident reported around 8:55 a.m. in Norfolk, and Tebo was arrested around 11:03 a.m. Tebo allegedly choked a victim while three children were present.
He was released on appearance tickets for Norfolk Town Court.
