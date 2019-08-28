CANTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 25 charged Robert A. McConnell, 48, of 80 Grantville Road, Norfolk, with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and fifth-degree welfare fraud.
Deputies said on Dec. 11 at the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services at 6 Judson St. in the village, Mr. McConnell submitted a SNAP application that contained an inaccurate household income where he had received $604 from the periods of Dec. 11 to March 31 and he failed to report it.
Mr. McConnell was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
