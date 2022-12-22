LOUISVILLE — A 31-year-old Norfolk man died from injuries he suffered in a snowmobile crash early Thursday morning in Louisville.
Aaron S. Love, a volunteer firefighter with the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Massena Hospital following the accident. State police said he was not on duty at the time of the accident.
They responded to a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries at around 3:12 a.m. on a snowmobile trail off Wallace Road. They said their preliminary investigation determined Mr. Love was westbound when he struck a fallen tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.
State police were assisted on the scene by Massena fire and rescue and Louisville fire and rescue. They said their investigation is ongoing.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.