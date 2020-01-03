Norfolk man pleads guilty to weapons charge

CANTON — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty to a weapons charge Thursday morning in St. Lawrence County Court.
Christopher T. St. Pier, 30, is charged on superior court information with third-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and he pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office, for which he faces one to three years in state prison.
Around 8:55 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the village of Massena, Mr. St. Pier is alleged to have attempted to possess a “dangerous knife” with the intent to use it to harm another person, County Court Judge John F. Richey told the court.
After the court accepted Mr. St. Pier’s guilty plea, he was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail to await sentencing, adjourned to March 2.
Mr. St. Pier had previously been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny by state police in 2014.
