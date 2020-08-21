NORFOLK — “I just turned 18,” Harold P. Emlaw said, while laughing and sitting in front of a red, white and blue backdrop in the Norfolk Museum in his Navy Dress Whites from more than a few decades ago.
Mr. Emlaw, of Norfolk, will celebrate his 95th birthday next month, but that same day is also the 77th anniversary of when he first arrived at U.S. Naval Training Station Sampson for bootcamp in 1943. From there, he would move into active duty service that took him across the Pacific to witness the end of the second world war.
“We headed south, made a few landings on the beaches going down through, then went through the Panama Canal, up to San Diego, spent a little time there and then headed across and was gone about two years,” Mr. Emlaw recalled without hesitation.
Mr. Emlaw was the first of what Norfolk Museum Director Theresa Dumas hopes will be a crowd of veterans getting their picture taken for a project she’s spearheading to create a calendar centered around the Village and its history. For a page in the calendar, Ms. Dumas wants to feature a collage of local veterans.
“So, I started with World War Two,” Ms. Dumas said, showing the Times around the museum. “If there are any individuals who were in the service and would like to come and get their picture taken, I would love to take it and then I will make a collage for November.”
Born and raised in Norfolk, Mr. Emlaw’s name is actually inscribed on an old sign from the rail depot where he remembers picking up copies of the Watertown Daily Times to distribute. After the war, Mr. Emlaw married Frances Packard, “a girl who lived across the road.” They would be married for 60 years, “happy years,” Mr. Emlaw says. They raised six kids, four of whom still live in Norfolk.
“I’m very proud of what he did and he’s very proud of what he did. He’s proud of his country,” his eldest daughter, Nancy M. Szafranski said.
Upon returning to town, Mr. Emlaw and his father opened an auto-repair shop in Potsdam, currently Emlaw Tire Service, which is now in its fourth generation of ownership.
Ms. Dumas said any interested individuals could call the museum at 315-384-4575 to make an appointment or send in photos from home. She’ll be collecting photos until the end of September.
