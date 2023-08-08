NORFOLK — A property swap has been arranged that will allow the Norfolk Memorial Garden Park to upgrade.
That resolves a concern that a portion of the park and gazebo were located on private property.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
NORFOLK — A property swap has been arranged that will allow the Norfolk Memorial Garden Park to upgrade.
That resolves a concern that a portion of the park and gazebo were located on private property.
The park is used in part for a summer concert series. Concert organizers have plans to rebuild a new bandshell on the town land.
“This has been worked out and we are in the process of transferring property,” Town Supervisor Charles A. Pernice said.
Councilor Donald Purvis said the action came during the board’s July meeting.
“In my opinion, I think the board supports the concert series. The problem has been getting some land transferred from the owner to the town,” Purvis said. “At the last meeting, it was brought up and the motion was made to accept the transfer (suggested by the property owner). We voted on the board 4 to 0 to go forward with that plan. It was voted on in the July meeting, 4 to 0, to do the transfer so everybody would legally be covered under any legal action if something happened on that property.”
“I want to see this go forward. It would be nice to have something downtown,” Councilor Jean Gang said during the meeting.
The town board is scheduled to meet for its monthly session at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Reporter/Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.