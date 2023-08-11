NORFOLK — After a raucous Thursday night town board meeting, at the urging of town councilors Jean Gang and Donald Purvis, Norfolk Town Supervisor Charles A. Pernice signed a resolution allowing a property swap at the Norfolk Memorial Garden Park.
Christine M. Paige said the land swap has been in process for 14 months and Pernice has been dragging his feet.
In an email Friday, Pernice said that the board approved the swap in April but that there were delays in getting a surveyor to draw new maps and work out final legal details.
Gang and Purvis urged Pernice to sign the papers at Thursday’s meeting.
“I thought that was what we were going to do today,” Gang said.
Pernice said he could have signed the papers at any time but now would need to wait until the end of the meeting because they had yet to be printed.
Paige wants to construct a bandshell on the town property for the Norfolk Concert Series, which she runs. The structure there now, which has been there for several years, sits partially on town property and partially on property owned by Richard A. Paige, the owner of Hazel’s Ice Cream and a relative of Christine Paige.
Christine Paige said she has raised $65,000 for the structure and is looking for grants for more money.
During the public comment period, Christine Paige argued back and forth with town residents about the location of the concert series and the proposed bandshell, some suggesting she could find a place with more room and better parking.
Paige insisted that the bandshell would only be built in the Memorial Garden Park.
Paige said she would work with people who wanted to use the structure for other purposes.
Pernice said he had talked to the town attorney and said the land swap, under state law, would be subject to a permissive referendum.
Once signed by both parties, the property transfer would be submitted to the state in 30 days unless a petition containing valid signatures of 5% of the number of voters in the town during the last gubernatorial election was submitted calling for a town vote.
The Norfolk Concert Series has five shows remaining this summer, Aug. 16, 19, 25, 26 and Sept. 2
The next Town Council meeting is Sept. 14 in the town hall at 6 p.m.
