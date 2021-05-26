NORFOLK — The Norfolk Police Department is among 10 police agencies out of the 492 statewide that have not yet filed a required police reform plan, which was due to the state by April 1.
But, Town Supervisor Charles A. Pernice said, there’s a reason — manpower at the town’s police department.
“They were reminded of our part-time status and everyone who works here has full-time day jobs somewhere else,” he said.
Mr. Pernice said he has spoken with the governor’s office and explained the situation.
“They didn’t seem all that concerned as long as we were making progress. We are behind, but it will be handled and turned in within 30 days,” he said.
Other departments that have missed the April 1 deadline include Friendship Town Police Department, Allegany County; Pine Plains Town Police Department, Dutchess County; Corfu Village Police Department, Genesee County; Boonville Village Police Department, Oneida County; Chester Village Police Department, Orange County; Deerpark Town Police Department, Orange County; Tuxedo Town Police Department, Orange County; Galway Village Police Department, Saratoga County; and New Paltz Town and Village Police Department, Ulster County.
According to reports, the governor’s office is in contact with the departments and will determine if state aid funding should be withheld. The state-mandated police reform plan was required to be developed by April 1 to be eligible for continued state funding.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed an executive order last year, the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which was passed by the state Legislature. It mandated a reinvention of policing strategies.
The municipality that oversees the law enforcement agency had to certify, adopt and enforce the plan as a local law or risk losing funding for their police departments.
The plan had to address the law enforcement agency’s use of force, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness and de-escalation training, restorative justice practices, community outreach, a transparent citizen complaint procedure and other issues specific to each community.
