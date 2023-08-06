NORFOLK — Norfolk’s town supervisor says they would like to upgrade the Norfolk Memorial Garden Park. There’s just one problem — only about half of the park and pavilion is owned by the town, while the other half is on private property.
“That pavilion was half on town property and half on another person’s property. If it’s going to be a town park, it has to be on town property, obviously,” Charles A. Pernice said. “The town’s liability is my most important concern.”
He said the park project was started by a volunteer group during previous town administrations.
“The town wasn’t going to have any involvement,” he said. “That quickly died out like a lot of volunteer groups do.”
He said there was talk of expansion when a concert series began at the park. But, when Pernice checked a geographic information systems map from the Development Authority of the North Country, the issue came to light.
“When I saw the survey that was done previously, I updated it,” he said, and it showed that half of the park and pavilion was on the adjoining property owner’s land.
He pointed that out in a Facebook post, inviting individuals to look at the overhead view of the park.
“Next to Hazel’s ice cream shop, you will find a few things. One, only about half the park does the town own. You will also find that only about half of the pavilion is owned by the town,” Pernice wrote. “Spending Norfolk taxpayers funds on facilities we don’t own is completely illegal and improper.”
The town supervisor said he has been trying to work with the adjoining property owner, but so far without success.
“I have been trying to negotiate this, so far unsuccessfully to facilitate upgrades on the park. The adjoining property owner was a little difficult. It’s like, why do you want any part of this liability? You would think he would run from this,” Pernice said.
He said he’s concerned about that liability if something should happen in the park.
“Everybody thinks we have the deeper pockets,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.