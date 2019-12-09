OSWEGATCHIE — A Norfolk woman was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated following a two-car crash last week.
Around 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 5, state police responded to a crash at the intersection of Park Street and Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
Troopers reported that Mary K. Vaisey, 45, operated a 2013 Kia and struck the rear of a 2014 Nissan Rogue operated by Lee Ann Morley, 49, of Ogdensburg. Ms. Morley’s vehicle was stopped at the traffic light on Route 37.
Ms. Morley and her passenger were not injured, and Ms. Vaisey was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center to receive medical attention but refused. Ms. Vaisey’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.21%.
Ms. Vaisey was issued appearance tickets for Town Court.
