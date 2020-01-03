CANTON — A Norfolk woman being held in St. Lawrence County jail was released on her own recognizance Thursday morning in St. Lawrence County Court following the state bail reform taking effect Jan. 1.
Terri L. McGregor, 31, of 94 Grantville Road, was indicted on a charge of one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, on Dec. 12.
The indictment charges on July 13 in Massena, Ms. McGregor allegedly possessed more than 500 milligrams of cocaine.
Ms. McGregor appeared before County Court Judge John F. Richey for a status hearing, during which her attorney, Public Defender James M. McGahan, requested she be released on her own recognizance until her next court appearance.
As Ms. McGregor is already under probation supervision on a misdemeanor drug charge in Massena Town Court, and her nonviolent felony possession of a controlled substance charge no longer stipulates she be held, Judge Richey granted the release request.
Judge Richey also exonerated bail that had previously been posted on Ms. McGregor’s behalf, one in the amount of $500, and the other in the amount of $1,500.
Passed April 1 as part of New York state’s $175 billion budget for 2020, one component of the state’s justice reforms eliminates cash bail for most misdemeanors and certain nonviolent felonies, and aims to reduce the number of people detained while awaiting court appearances because they are unable to make bail.
