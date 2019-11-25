WADDINGTON — State police on Nov. 17 charged Jessica A. Rosales, 32, of 20 Hepburn St., Norfolk, with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of controlled substance. She was also cited inadequate or no stop lamps and motor vehicle license violation.
Troopers said at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 on Route 37 in the town Ms. Rosales was found in possession of a quantity of pills identified as Lyrica, a known Schedule 5 controlled substance and more than 1 gram of methamphetamine. Troopers did not say how they came to find Ms. Rosales in possession of the substances.
Ms. Rosales was arraigned in Town Court before Justice Shannon M. Robinson and was sent to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.
