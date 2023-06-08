Kayakers in front of Casino Island in Alexandria Bay brave the smoke that drifted in from Canadian wildfires. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

 Zachary Canaperi

Although the air quality today in the north country has significantly improved, it may not last long. The wildfire smoke could come and go for weeks, depending on air pressure systems and when the wildfires creating the smoke are extinguished.

Over 150 wildfires are burning in northern Quebec, many of them uncontained. The massive amount of smoke has been carried south, causing the thick haze that is blanketing much of the east coast. The Associated Press on Wednesday reported thick haze as far south as North Carolina.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.