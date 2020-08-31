POTSDAM — Airports in Massena, Saranac Lake and Potsdam were awarded multi-million dollar grants from the federal Department of Transportation last week, some of the largest seen in New York this year.
Potsdam’s airport will receive nearly $2.8 million to reconstruct its taxiway. The facility regularly receives DOT grants under the Airport Improvement Program, in recent years those funds were only in the tens or hundreds of thousands. Potsdam Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said the grant is incredibly appreciated, but there’s still much to do at the facility.
“Our ultimate goal down the road is to expand the runway by another 500-600 feet to have the capability to accept bigger plans,” Mr. Tischler said Monday. “It’s still a ways away, maybe it won’t happen in my lifetime, but we’d like to eventually someday have small commercial, like a Cape Air type operation here.”
Potsdam’s airport has previously received funds to install weather equipment and acquire land adjacent to the facility. Adirondack Regional Airport in Saranac Lake will receive $1.9 million to remove obstructions. Massena airport has been granted $1.6 million to rehabilitate the taxiway and install lighting.
The Airport Improvement Program has been around in some form since the late 1940s. Today it provides federal funding to publicly owned and some privately owned airports across the country.
