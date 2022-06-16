WATERTOWN — Torrential rain, downed trees and wires, a shed fire, and car crashes were just some of the things the north country had to deal with as torrential downpours spread throughout the area, prompting a tornado watch across the tri-county area Thursday night.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul urged north country residents to prepare for potentially damaging storms in the area.
“Scattered storms are expected and tornadoes are possible throughout the state today and we will continue to keep a close eye on the forecast for the rest of the day,” she said in a news release. “I strongly urge anyone in the path of these storms to follow your local weather forecast for impacts throughout the afternoon and evening.”
In her release, Gov. Hochul said that the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has most of the state listed as an “enhanced risk” for severe storms.
In the middle of the mayhem caused by the torrential rain, a fire broke out at a shed off of Eastern Boulevard in Watertown.
North Pole Fire Chief Chris J. Hanlin said when officials arrived on scene they noticed the small shed fire behind a home on Eastern Boulevard.
No injuries were reported.
The shed does not have any electrical power to it.
Chief Hanlin said the shed is not deemed to be a total loss.
“I don’t think it’s a total loss, I would say it’s about 60%, they’ll be able to rebuild it,” he said.
The address that the shed is registered to was not available.
Chief Hanlin wanted to extend his gratitude to Pamelia Assistant Chief Howard O’Brien who noticed the fire on his way home.
“He went by and saw it on his way home so he was quick to get the response out,” Chief Hanlin said.
North Pole Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Glen Park and Pamelia Fire Departments along with Guilfoyle Ambulance.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
A rollover crash was also reported on I-81 around U-turn 32, on the other side of the highway was a rest area.
Town of Watertown Assistant Fire Chief Ron Wareham said that when officials arrived on scene they found a pickup truck that had rolled over on the northbound lane down into a ditch on the right side of the road.
One person was entrapped as the vehicle was on it’s side against trees, but with assistance from the Town of Watertown Fire Department, the man was able to climb out through a window with no injuries.
Town of Watertown Fire Department responded along with Town of Watertown Ambulance, Adams Center Fire Department, and state troopers.
The cause was not known.
Shortly after 8 p.m., National Grid reported that there were 64 customers affected by an outage with an estimated restoration time of 3 a.m. Friday. In Lewis County, there were no customers affected and in St. Lawrence County there were 5,613 customers affected with an estimated restoration time of 11 p.m. Thursday.
The tornado watch ends at 11 p.m. Thursday.
