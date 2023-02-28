WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service in Buffalo is predicting more snow for the north country.
Two fronts are expected to arrive Wednesday, which will bring some rain and snow showers. But the service predicts the next big weather event to occur over the weekend.
The next few days appear to be quieter, according to AccuWeather, which forecasts the high temperature in the Watertown area to be in the 40s on Wednesday with “little to no accumulation.”
The same is expected Thursday, although a bit cooler with a high around 38 degrees, and little to no accumulation.
The storm over the weekend will bring some snow, the weather service says.
“A deep storm system moving out of the Ohio Valley will generate at least several inches of snow for our region,” the National Weather Service’s Forecast Discussion reads.
The snow could also change to a wintry mix.
The weather service is predicting the heavier precipitation will shift east of the region on Friday night, with southern wind keeping mostly rain across the Southern Tier.
Some snow fell in the Watertown area throughout the day on Tuesday, causing roads to become a bit slushy.
Forecasters say Saturday could bring lake-enhanced snow showers east of lakes Erie and Ontario Saturday night and into Sunday.
From 2 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday, AccuWeather is predicting that Watertown will see anywhere from 8 inches to a foot of snow.
Next week, AccuWeather predicts a quiet week to begin March, with highs ranging from the mid-30s to the high 20s.
The full Forecast Discussion from the National Weather Service can be read at wdt.me/WeatherForecast.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.