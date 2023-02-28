MORE SNOW IN STORE

Snow flies Tuesday as a Norwood Department of Public Works plow clears Pleasant Street in the village. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service in Buffalo is predicting more snow for the north country.

Two fronts are expected to arrive Wednesday, which will bring some rain and snow showers. But the service predicts the next big weather event to occur over the weekend.

