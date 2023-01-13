POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum is getting $100,000 toward its second floor expansion project, Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced Friday.
The funds will pay for new exhibits and program spaces at the museum’s 10 Raymond St.location. The money is out of $1,977,376 in grants distributed by the National Endowment for the Humanities for projects and organizations across New York.
Part of the expansion project is being funded by $1.4 million from the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants the village of Potsdam received in 2019. The total cost of the expansion project was estimated around $2.5 million, but because of rising construction costs, will likely be closer to $3 million.
The museum has raised about 91% of that, which includes private donations, various grants and the DRI money.
“We got $100,000 from National Endowment for Humanities for construction, and $25,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts for the music and sound lab. Only 50 museums across the U.S. got funding in that round. These are really super competitive awards. We definitely have the backing of the fed gov. We’re grateful to Schumer’s office and NEH and all the people in the federal agencies who are supporting us, and the state agencies,” Museum Director Sharon V. Williams said. “We’re moving forward, even with the price increase we’re making it work. We also need the community to help out. We need donations. People can donate on our website. Donations of any and all amounts make a big impact and help us get to our goal.”
The new children’s museum exhibits are being built by Blue Rhino in Toronto. The company has done interactive exhibits for the Ontario Science Center and other museums around North America. They’re going to build the exhibits off site before they’re installed in what will be the new second floor.
They’re looking to open the second floor and new exhibits sometime around Christmas of this year.
