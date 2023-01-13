Children’s Museum receives $100K toward expansion

North Country Children's Museum, 10 Raymond St., Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum is getting $100,000 toward its second floor expansion project, Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced Friday.

The funds will pay for new exhibits and program spaces at the museum’s 10 Raymond St.location. The money is out of $1,977,376 in grants distributed by the National Endowment for the Humanities for projects and organizations across New York.

